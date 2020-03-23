FAUCI: “I have never in that room had a situation where I said, ‘Scientifically, this is the rate thing to do it,’ and they don’t do it, or, ‘Scientifically, this is the wrong thing to do,’ and they did it anyway. Then we get up and we present it to the President, and he asks a lot of questions. That’s his nature. He’s constantly asking you questions. And I never, in the multiple times that I’ve done that, where I said, ‘For scientific reasons we really should do this,’ that he hasn’t said let’s do it or when he’s decided — not decided, when he suggests, ‘Why don’t we do this?’ and I say, ‘No, that is really not a good idea from a scientific standpoint,’ he has never overruled me.”