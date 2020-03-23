Via senior GOP aide, Schumer/Pelosi now pushing these demands amid pandemic-fueled economic collapse:
1) Unprecedented collective bargaining powers for unions
2) Increased fuel emissions standards for airlines
3) Expansion of wind and solar tax credits
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 23, 2020
Throw these people out.
Via Townhall:
I’d call this unbelievable, but is it? On Sunday evening, Senate Democrats filibustered a bill designed to provide immediate relief to American workers and businesses, in the midst of a global pandemic and its resulting economic stoppage. The upper chamber worked through the weekend to hammer out a legislative outline, on a bipartisan basis. Ideas from both parties were put into the plan, leading to an agreement in principle on a broad framework. Then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived back in town and announced that she would torpedo the bill, then her Senate counterparts abandoned it.
They blamed a “slush fund” for corporations. Republicans dispute this claim — but even setting it aside, the bulk of the bill was bipartisan (Schumer himself hailed the bipartisanship over the weekend) and contained: (1) Direct checks to American workers, (2) hundreds of billions in loans to small businesses, and (3) aid to hospitals. Yet the hastily-cobbled-together Democratic talking points pretended as if these consensus provisions had been gutted in favor of a secret corporate giveaway, with no safeguards or strings. This was a fabrication and a wild mischaracterization of reality: