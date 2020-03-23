“This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.” – Majority Whip James Clyburn They are gambling with your future to gain more power. Do NOT forget this in November. pic.twitter.com/T20YR0feWO — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 23, 2020

Remember this come November, they’re block the bill to get what they want and playing with everyone’s lives.

Via Townhall:

Capitol Hill erupted on Sunday night after Democratic leadership in both chambers torpedoed the bipartisan economic relief package for American workers during the Wuhan coronavirus. Before Sunday night, Democrats were prepared to vote for the package that they co-authored, before pulling an eleventh-hour stunt that ultimately halted the bill moving forward in the Senate. Speaker Pelosi and Minority Leader Schumer insisted that the bill did not go far enough and prioritized corporations over the American people, despite a weekend of good-faith negotiations resulting in a highly bipartisan relief package. GOP lawmakers pointed to Pelosi and Schumer’s effort to add language to fit their ideological agenda, and Rep. Clyburn (D-SC) appears to agree: Keep reading…