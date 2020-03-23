The call went out.

Via Daily Caller:

The New York Times quietly edited a headline on the coronavirus relief package that stalled in Congress Sunday, twice making adjustments that were more favorable to Democrats.

The original headline read “Democrats Block Action on $1.8 Trillion Stimulus.”

The second version still pointed to Democrats as the reason for the stall, but added their justification. “Democrats Block Action on Stimulus Plan, Seeking Worker Protections.”

