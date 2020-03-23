Love the evolving storyline here,@nytimes. pic.twitter.com/KJhwHW7ZHr
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 23, 2020
The call went out.
Via Daily Caller:
The New York Times quietly edited a headline on the coronavirus relief package that stalled in Congress Sunday, twice making adjustments that were more favorable to Democrats.
The original headline read “Democrats Block Action on $1.8 Trillion Stimulus.”
The second version still pointed to Democrats as the reason for the stall, but added their justification. “Democrats Block Action on Stimulus Plan, Seeking Worker Protections.”