Sen. Mitch McConnell is losing patience with Democrats (and Pelosi!) on the CARES Act, blaming them for "fiddling with the emotions of the American people… the markets… healthcare of the American people." He looks and sounds pissed. You don't see that from him most days. pic.twitter.com/mjjbNZMoca

Democrats blocking relief to Americans until they get all their goodies. They obviously want to push granny off a cliff or further tank the economy to hurt Trump’s chances.

Via The Hill:

Senate Democrats on Sunday blocked a coronavirus stimulus package from moving forward as talks on several key provisions remain stalled.

Senators voted 47-47 on advancing a “shell” bill, a placeholder that the text of the stimulus legislation would have been swapped into, falling short of the three-fifths threshold needed to advance the proposal.

Hopes of a quick stimulus deal quickly unraveled on Sunday as the four congressional leaders and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin failed to break the impasse. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) also delayed the procedural vote for three hours as they tried to get a deal.

Keep reading…