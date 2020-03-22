You can put off justice for a lot of years, but not so much a virus.

Via Townhall:

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. The 68-year-old, who is reportedly experiencing several health disorders, is currently in isolation at New York’s Wende Correctional Facility. Individuals over the age of 60 who have underlying health issues are said to be most vulnerable to the effects of the COVID-19 virus.

Weinstein was sentenced earlier this month to 23 years behind bars after being found guilty of third-degree rape and first-degree sexual assault. Weinstein was transferred from Rikers Island Jail in New York City to Wende Correctional Facility for processing into the state’s prison system, CNHI state reporter Joe Mahoney reported. It was at the Wende Facility, during medical and mental examinations, that Weinstein tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. One other inmate at the Wende facility has also tested positive for the virus. Harvey Weinstein is currently in isolation. Variety reports the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed that out of 43,000 inmates statewide, only two cases at the Wendy facility have been confirmed.

