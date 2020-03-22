AOC just repeated the lie that President Trump called coronavirus a "hoax." This is not true, and has been debunked by numerous fact checking sources. This would've been a great time for a fact check, @jaketapper… https://t.co/Ps1hItAKGA pic.twitter.com/X8qQEwMthF — Abigail Marone (Text EMPOWER to 88022) (@abigailmarone) March 22, 2020

I thought about it, because the president did not call the virus a hoax. But i didn’t because he *did* call a hoax the concerns of those saying that the response from the president was insufficient and that he was downplaying the gravity of the crisis. And that too was a lie. https://t.co/MdPeulQpZ1 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 22, 2020

In other words, he knows she lied, but he’s not calling her out because he thinks Trump lied or the government isn’t responding fast enough. Completely broken.