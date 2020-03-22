They need to get this in hand and back to normal as soon as possible or the result will be worse than the virus.

Via Daily Caller:

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Sunday that there would be no countrywide lockdown order over the coronavirus pandemic — at least not at this time.

During a Sunday morning appearance on Fox Business, Wolf spoke about the Trump administration’s actions to curb the spread of COVID-19. While a number of hard hit states have executed lockdown orders, such as California and New Jersey, the White House does not yet think it’s necessary to put the entire U.S. under a lockdown.

