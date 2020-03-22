Via Daily Wire:

The American people have always been tough, and when things get tough, as the saying goes, the tough get going.

This crisis — the coronavirus — is no different. After a stuttering start, when Americans weren’t really sure just how bad things might get, they’ve come together in an extraordinary way. And for every story about the greedy hoarding toilet paper and punching each other over the last jar of tomato sauce, there’s a story out there of an act of kindness selflessly performed by a caring American.

In Houston, Texas, for instance, a couple left a $9,400 tip at a restaurant. “Irma’s southwest restaurant in Houston, Texas, says a person came in on Monday after Harris county announced a mandatory shutdown of bars and nightclubs,” according to CBS17. “That’s when, restaurant employees say, a customer left them a $9400 tip.” The couple left a note on the receipt that read, ‘Hold tip to pay you guys over the next few weeks.’”

In San Diego, a Facebook group created to coordinate volunteer efforts — San Diego Community Volunteers — saw a massive influx of people offering to help, going from 50 members to more than 400 in a matter of days.

Keep reading…