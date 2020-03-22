This bullshit is why everyone hates and doesn’t trust the media. They are trying to create fear for clicks with misleading and irrelevant info.

Via Washington Examiner:

Donald Trump Jr. slammed a news article MSN posted Friday that criticized his father for touting a malaria drug that could potentially slow the spread of the coronavirus because it’s reportedly deadly if administered at a level of more than 2 grams.

The article, published by Bloomberg News with the headline “Virus Drug Touted by Trump, Musk Can Kill In Just Two Grams,” highlighted potential dangers of the decades-old malaria drug chloroquine, which has been linked to some positive findings related to recovery from the coronavirus.

“What’s your point?” Trump Jr. asked on Twitter. “2 grams of caffeine can kill you too, but no one is planning on prescribing that much.”

“This bullshit is why everyone hates and doesn’t trust the media, he added. “They are trying to create fear for clicks with misleading and irrelevant info. You people truly suck!”

