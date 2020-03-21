There’s no way Barack “I waffle on everything” Obama would have gotten all this done this fast.

Via Daily Wire:

On Saturday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a press release stating that the organization has greenlit a new test for COVID-19 from Cepheid that will provide results at a much faster rate than previous tests.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar stated in the press release that the newly authorized test will significantly shorten the window of time between test and potential diagnosis:

The test we’re authorizing today will be able to provide Americans with results within hours, rather than days like the existing tests, and the company plans to roll it out by March 30, which is an incredibly rapid timeline for such an effort. With new tools like point-of-care diagnostics, we are moving into a new phase of testing, where tests will be much more easily accessible to Americans who need them.

Keep reading…