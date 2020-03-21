woman who’s been screaming about foreign interference since 2016 is congratulated by a chinese ambassador for helping spread disinformation. pic.twitter.com/dlWikkHde6

China getting its money’s worth from Hillary.

Via Washington Examiner:

Days after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ripped President Trump for what she called “racist rhetoric” toward China, a top ambassador from the country is agreeing with her sentiment.

Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian backed the former Democratic presidential candidate in a two-line tweet responding to Clinton’s tirade against Trump for his continued use of the terms “Chinese virus” and “Wuhan virus.” Clinton claimed Trump was “turning to racist rhetoric to distract from his failures to take the coronavirus seriously early on.”

“It is true,” wrote Lin on Saturday morning. “Justice always speak loudly.”

Trump’s insistence on noting the origin of the coronavirus has led to criticism from media outlets who only one month ago used similar language to describe the flu-like illness. The disease is believed to have first appeared in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, but the language the president has used to describe the geographical home of the virus has created a bitterly partisan political debate.

