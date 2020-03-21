They’re screening folks coming and going near Trump and Pence for fever.

Via NY Post:

An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pence, point person for the White House response to COVID-19, did not work closely with the person, his press secretary Katie Miller said Friday night.

“‪This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus,” Miller said in a statement. “Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual.”

