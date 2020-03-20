At @realDonaldTrump ’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.

We wanted to make sure this was clear. Previously they said you still had to file, although not pay. Now you don’t have to file.

Via Daily Wire:

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday announced that Americans will have until July 15 to file their taxes, moving the annual April 15 deadline to stem the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

“At [President Trump’s] direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” Mnuchin wrote on Twitter.

Keep reading…