Joe Biden says he is “desperately” looking to be in regular contact with the American public, perhaps with regular press conferences in Wilmington, Del., or using technology. "They tell me there’s ways we can do teleconferencing via us all being in different locations,” he says.

Joe Biden said that he is learning about ways to communicate with the masses, such as teleconferencing, while he self-isolates to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked why he is not streaming daily counterprogramming to President Trump’s White House briefings, Biden, 77, told reporters on a press call that his campaign is “in the process of setting up the mechanisms by which we can do that,” adding that is “above my paygrade.”

“They tell me there’s ways we can do teleconferencing via us all being in different locations,” the former vice president and likely Democratic presidential nominee said.

Biden’s campaign has struggled to stay relevant and implement new technology to talk to voters during the coronavirus pandemic. In his first “virtual town hall” last week, the feed of his speech was sometimes garbled or showed a black screen. Another virtual fundraiser scheduled for Thursday was postponed to next week, and, after a live-streamed address to the nation following primary victories on Tuesday, CNN commentators said that he needs better production values.

