#Mexico Foreign Secretary @m_ebrard and I have been working closely on travel restrictions that balance protecting our citizens from further transmission of #COVID19 . Together, we can reduce public health risks and prioritize essential cross-border commerce and trade.

Can the inevitable “racist” claim be far behind?

Via Daily Wire:

Federal officials are moving to strictly limit travel across the U.S.-Mexico border as the coronavirus pandemic spreads while keeping trade between the two nations flowing.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he is talking with Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard to enact “travel restrictions that balance protecting our citizens from further transmission of [COVID-19].”

“Together, we can reduce public health risks and prioritize essential cross-border commerce and trade,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

