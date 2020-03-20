They just can’t stop.

Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump snapped at NBC reporter Peter Alexander for asking a series of questions implying Trump was making the American people more afraid amid the coronavirus.

Alexander’s question came up during discussion of a drug used to combat the Ebola virus under the Obama administration that some say may be useful against the coronavirus. When Trump said the administration was looking into the drug because “what they hell do we have to lose,” Alexander suggested Trump’s tendency to paint news in a positive light was misleading Americans, and asked what Trump had to say to Americans who were scared.

Keep reading…