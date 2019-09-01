Never let a crisis go to waste.

Via Daily Wire:

Democrat dark money groups are linking up, joining forces for a multi-million-dollar ad campaign designed to convince voters that President Donald Trump should bear the blame for the American coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington Post reports that Pacronym, a Democratic mega-group focused on the 2020 presidential election, will spend at least $5 million in the first offensive attack of the 2020 presidential campaign season, airing commericals in key battleground states blaming Trump for ignoring the growing coronavirus threat.

“This is a public health issue and a national security issue, but it’s also a public policy issue and thus a political one,” one Democratic official, associated with Pacronym, told the Post.

