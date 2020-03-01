Feel good story of the day.

Via Khamma Press:

A roadside bomb explosion killed a Taliban commander and his security guard in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government in a statement said an explosion triggered by a roadside bomb, ripped through the vehicle of Mawlavi Zakir alias Mutmaeen, one of the commanders of Taliban.

The statement further added that the incident took place on Wednesday morning in Marki Khel area of Sherzad district.

The explosion killed the Taliban commander and his security guard but did not hurt anyone else, the statement added.