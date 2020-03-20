Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate just walked off MSNBC: "I don't have time to listen to bullshit people." pic.twitter.com/m01JDIUrrl

Both Obama guys, but Fugate is right, Andy Slavitt is full of B.S., claiming 1 million people are going to die and trying to panic people beyond all rationality.

Via Townhall:

Tensions flared Thursday during an MSNBC segment between two former Obama administration officials over how involved the federal government should be in the coronavirus response, with former Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Craig Fugate eventually getting so frustrated he ripped off his microphone and stormed out of the interview.

Fugate, who headed up FEMA during Obama’s eight years in office, argued that states would need to take a leading role in response efforts.

