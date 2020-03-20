Of course. “Donald Trump, don’t trust China, China is asshoe.”

Via Townhall:

As the rest of the world is in the grips of the Wuhan coronavirus, China appears to be on the road to recovery, at least according to news reports. All week we’ve been hearing about no new cases of COVID-19 in Hubei and how life—despite the continued lockdowns—appeared to be getting back to normal.

But according to whistleblowers and residents, that’s not entirely true.

Beijing has spent much of the outbreak pushing districts to carry on business as usual, with some local governments subsidizing electricity costs and even installing mandatory productivity quotas. Zhejiang, a province east of the epicenter city of Wuhan, claimed as of Feb. 24 it had restored 98.6 percent of its pre-coronavirus work capacity.

But civil servants tell Caixan that businesses are actually faking these numbers. Beijing had started checking Zhejiang businesses’ electricity consumption levels, so district officials ordered the companies to start leaving their lights and machinery on all day to drive the numbers up, one civil servant said. Businesses have reportedly falsified staff attendance logs as well — they “would rather waste a small amount of money on power than irritate local officials,” Caixan writes. (Yahoo News)

