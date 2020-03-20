LA Mayor says he will ‘deputize’ city officials to ‘drive around’ & enforce the “stay at home” order, and citizens must comply

It’s getting insane out there, folks. Yes, Garcetti “keeping out ‘those people'[who are coming from infected area]” is how you don’t spread it. He wants to let people from abroad in, but arrest folks who dare to step out their doors?

Via AP:

California’s 40 million residents should stay home indefinitely and venture outside only for essential jobs, errands and some exercise, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, warning that the coronavirus threatens to overwhelm the state’s medical system.

The move, the most sweeping by any state so far, was an exclamation point at the end of a week of increasingly aggressive moves meant to keep the virus in check by forcing people to stay away from each other as often as possible.

“I can assure you home isolation is not my preferred choice, I know it’s not yours, but it’s a necessary one,” Newsom said at an evening news conference streamed on social media.

He assured residents that they “can still take your kids outside, practicing common sense and social distancing. You can still walk your dog.” Restaurant meals can still be delivered to homes.

