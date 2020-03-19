OANN reporter:

Listen to this great question @ChanelRion of @OANN

Is it alarming that major media players are are consistently siding w foreign state propaganda, Islamic radicals, and Latin gangs and cartels, and they work right here at the White House with direct access to you and your staff. pic.twitter.com/6IpVcUC5e3 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 19, 2020

CNN had a meltdown:

The tiny cable channel @OANN can do whatever it wants. What it chose to do today – is shameful. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 19, 2020

She then got this, probably from a CNN reporter:

Ah, workplace drama… ever so incomplete without that dash of anonymous passive aggression. Welcome to the basement. pic.twitter.com/s7minUhwpa — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) March 19, 2020

Someone left this note for the OAN personality at the White House: “Do you think your question was helpful in halting the spread of the coronavirus?” pic.twitter.com/Jy8rzVs5Y0 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 19, 2020

From folks who are pimping for the communists and never ask helpful virus questions, complete lack of self-awareness.

Her response: