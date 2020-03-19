Sanders isn’t really able to answer.

Via Daily Caller:

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum challenged Symone Sanders after the senior Biden campaign adviser called the term “Chinese coronavirus” a “racial slur” on Wednesday’s “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

Responding to a question from MacCallum about whether former Vice President Joe Biden and others should say “this is a moment to get behind our president” despite their disagreements and “give credit where credit is due,” Sanders criticized the Trump administration both on the number of tests delivered so far and on President Donald Trump’s usage of the term “Chinese virus.”

“Some of what he said today was good, but the reality is he also stood at the podium and called the coronavirus COVID-19 what I would suggest is a racial slur,” she said. “It’s something that I …”

“Why is it a racial slur?” MacCallum interrupted. “To call it a Chinese virus when it originated in China. Why is that a problem?”

Keep reading…