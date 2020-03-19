Via Newsbusters:

While the media has long whined that Trump was threatening violence against journalists by calling out fake news, actual threats from their own anti-Trump circles often gets ignored. Case in point: Never Trumper and frequent cable news guest Rick Wilson’s sick tweet against the First Lady, Wednesday.

Replying to news that Melania Trump would be appearing in coronavirus PSAs, the ex-GOP strategist who often appears on CNN and MSNBC, tweeted that he hopes she gets infected with the coronavirus.