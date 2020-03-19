This emergency conversion of some of our lines and donation of masks is the first step of many that @Razer will take. We are committed to contributing our extra time, resources, effort and talent toward the fight against COVID-19.

Via Kotaku:

Gaming hardware company Razer is getting into the medical supply business, pledging to manufacture and donate up to a million surgical masks to health authorities around the world to help combat the spread of covid-19.

In a Twitter thread posted earlier today Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan said the company’s engineers and designers have been working around the clock over the past several days to repurpose a portion of its existing manufacturing lines to produce surgical masks. The company plans to reach out to medical authorities and governments in countries where Razer has a presence in order to prioritize support and mask distribution where needed most.

