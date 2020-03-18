How does enthusiasm for @realDonaldTrump stack up against the two most recent incumbent presidents?

Setting a record for turnout for an incumbent president.

Via Fox News:

President Trump has officially secured the 2020 Republican presidential nomination after victories in the Florida and Illinois primaries Tuesday, according to an Associated Press delegate count.

Trump surpassed the 1,276 delegates needed to secure the nomination two months earlier than he did in 2016, when he battled a huge field of rivals as an insurgent candidate.

“The Republican Party is more unified and energized than ever before and it’s because of President Trump’s leadership and clear record of accomplishment on behalf of all Americans,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “As his response to the coronavirus has shown, and as the broad and strong economy demonstrates, the President wakes up every day putting America first in every decision he makes. And voters have responded.”

