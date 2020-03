LISTEN: Dr. Fauci clears up testing issues. Getting rid of regulatory roadblocks was key, "nothing to do with anybody's fault."

"We've got it right now because we're handing much of it over to the private sector, the heavy hitter companies that do this for a living." pic.twitter.com/8idxyRdIYl

— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 17, 2020