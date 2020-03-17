Mnuchin pushing GOP senators for package to send $200 billion plus of payments to Americans by early April

lol no.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that the Trump administration wants to send checks to Americans “in the next two weeks” in an effort to help people cope with the economic fallout due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re looking at sending checks to Americans immediately,” Mnuchin said during a press briefing from the White House. “Americans need cash now, the president wants to get cash now. I mean now—in the next few weeks.”

WHITE HOUSE EYES MASSIVE $850B STIMULUS PACKAGE NEXT, AS SENATE MOVES ON LATEST CORONAVIRUS BILL

As the White House held its press conference Tuesday — with President Trump, Vice President Pence, Mnuchin and the coronavirus task force present — the Dow rallied nearly 1,000 points, after sustaining historic losses on Monday.

