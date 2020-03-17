Biden, lying again. But this also touches on some of the problems related to testing.

Via Kaiser Health News from Politifact:

During Sunday night’s debate, while leveling criticism at President Donald Trump’s handling of the national response to the coronavirus pandemic, former Vice President Joe Biden said the Trump administration refused to get coronavirus testing kits from the World Health Organization.

“Look, the World Health Organization offered the testing kits that they have available and to give it to us now. We refused them. We did not want to buy them. We did not want to get them from them. We wanted to make sure we had our own,” Biden said.

A similar claim about WHO test kits has also been circulating on Facebook.

