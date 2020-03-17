Some positive to look forward to.

Via Fox News:

Life at the epicenter of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been “greatly improving,” San Francisco native and Wuhan, China resident Doug Perez said Tuesday.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends First” with host Jillian Mele, Perez said that at the beginning of the outbreak he faced a “lot of hardship,” but in the past few weeks “the situation has transformed dramatically.”

“Yesterday, for example, we only had one new case of coronavirus — one confirmed case in Wuhan,” said Perez. “So, the situation is greatly improving recently. And, we’re optimistic that we’re almost through it over here.”

Keep reading…