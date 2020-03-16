Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump announced four specific guidelines Monday to be followed by all Americans for the next 15 days to stop the spread of coronavirus.t

School-age Americans should study from home where possible

All Americans should avoid groups of more than 10 people

All Americans should avoid discretionary travel

All Americans should avoid eating in public restaurants, bars or food courts.

Printouts distributed to reporters in the White House briefing room expanded on the president’s new guidance, especially the need for the elderly to protect themselves.

