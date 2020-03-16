Here’s the current count in China, 3213. If you look at the graph, it’s hit peak and leveled off, assuming of course they’re telling the truth. You can check the stats for the US and elsewhere at that link.

Via Daily Wire:

The first known case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was traced to Wuhan, Hubei, China, on Dec. 1, 2019.

That’s 105 days ago. Since then, the sweep of the virus across China was devastating. In the Hubei province alone, there were 67,798 confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

But the virus — which shut down businesses and industries as it spread across China — began to level off in the Hubei province in the past couple of weeks. And while there were 3,099 deaths in Hubei, 55,094 people there recovered from the virus.

