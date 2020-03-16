But remember Bernie and Joe don’t think these characters are so bad.

Via Fox News:

An outspoken tycoon who blasted Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party for their abysmal handling of the coronavirus has gone missing, his friends say.

Ren Zhiqiang, a retired real estate executive, has never been shy about sharing his feelings toward people in power. In fact, last month he called Xi, one of China’s most powerful leaders in modern history, a “clown” and slammed the government’s efforts to contain COVID-19.

An essay Ren shared with friends in recent weeks took aim at a speech Xi made on Feb. 23. Ren told friends that he “saw not an emperor standing there exhibiting his ‘new clothes,’ but a clown stripped naked who insisted he continue being emperor,” according to the China Digital Times, a U.S.-based website.

