In the span of 10 seconds, Joe Biden:

– Mixes up the #coronavirus with the swine flu

– Mistakenly calls the H1N1 virus (swine flu) the "N1H1"

– Forgets the name of the Ebola virus, calling it "what happened in Africa"#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/O5cKNBPZSH

— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 16, 2020