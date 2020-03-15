Burn it all down.

Via Daily Wire:

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) hardcore supporters say that, despite assurances from the Democratic National Committee that left-leaning voters will fall in line behind the likely Democratic presidential nominee, they’re ready to “resist” casting a ballot for former Vice President Joe Biden, “even if that means handing [President Donald] Trump a second term,” according to the New York Post.

Biden pulled well ahead of Sanders in the delegate count last week after inking convincing victories in the South Carolina primary, several major Super Tuesday states, and in the all-important battleground state of Michigan, where he beat the Vermont socialist by a respectable 14 points.

But although Biden is now considered the front-runner for the Democratic nomination, many Sanders’ supporters believe the former Veep’s remarkable comeback from near complete obscurity was orchestrated by Democratic powers-that-be and that powerful “moderates” are pressing Sanders out of competition for the nod.

They’re planning to fight back.

