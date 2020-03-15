Via Daily Wire:

The Federal Reserve announced on Sunday that it dropped its benchmark interest rate by a full point and launched a massive $700 billion quantitative easing program.

“The effects of the coronavirus will weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook,” the Federal Reserve said in a statement. “In light of these developments, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 0 to 1/4 percent. The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.”

“The Federal Reserve is prepared to use its full range of tools to support the flow of credit to households and businesses and thereby promote its maximum employment and price stability goals,” the statement continued. “To support the smooth functioning of markets for Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities that are central to the flow of credit to households and businesses, over coming months the Committee will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $500 billion and its holdings of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $200 billion.”

