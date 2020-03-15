Garbage human being. Viruses don’t play politics, even if Democrats and their friends like Jen do.

Via Real Clear Politics:

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin offered a prediction Sunday morning on MSNBC that more Republicans than Democrats would die from the novel coronavirus outbreak because conservative media outlets are downplaying the threat.

JENNIFER RUBIN, WASHINGTON POST: There is a particular cruelty/irony that it is their core viewers, the Republican older viewers, who are the most at risk.

And when you think about it, which party immediately canceled all of their rallies? Which party immediately started having their political figures really portray and use their lies as an example? It was the Democrats.

So, I hate to put it this way, but there will be less Democrat deaths because there will be less mass gatherings, there will be less opportunities for people to congregate and share this horrible disease. So it is really a very short-sighted strategy.

Keep reading…