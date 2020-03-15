Secretary Azar: "Toilet paper is not an effective defense against getting the Coronavirus." pic.twitter.com/7eZiFM8zB8

Via Daily Caller:

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across America and the world, some are using the global pandemic to make a big profit.

“Disaster capitalism” is when individuals or the government use a major disaster and aim to profit off of it. This can be in terms of economic policies from the government, or even the simple act of price raising as the demand for certain goods goes up.

Keep reading…