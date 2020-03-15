Via Insider:

The New Jersey city of Hoboken has become the first in the United States to implement a curfew amid the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the country.

Mayor Ravinder Bhalla announced the measure Saturday evening, and said the Office of Emergency Management will enforce a daily curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., where residents must remain in their homes unless there’s an emergency or they’re required to work at night.

Hoboken officials later clarified that dog-walking would also be allowed, and that the goal of the curfew was instead to prevent activities like house parties.

Bhalla also announced severe restrictions on restaurants and bars, with none being allowed to serve food within their premises

In a series of tweets Saturday evening, Bhalla explained his rationale, saying “the time is now” to try to protect residents.

