In other words, media and Dems need to stop pushing panic, approach it with perspective and care.

Via Fox News:

Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson weighed in on the coronavirus outbreak and reacted to the announcement of President Trump’s test results Saturday, saying the president is trying to put any issues involving his health to an end.

“I think the president’s trying to abide by the same rules that we’re going to play to everybody else in this country with regard to testing,” Jackson said on “Fox Report” on Saturday. “And to be honest with you, I don’t think there was a clinical indication for beginning tests.”

Jackson compared the situation to his time as Trump’s White House physician and when he performed cognitive testing.

“There was no indication for the cognitive testing either. But there comes a point where the narrative is all about just that,” Jackson said. “And you have to do something just to move on to whatever’s next and actually put it to bed. And I think that’s pretty much what happened here.”

Keep reading…