Via Daily Wire:

On Saturday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger postponed the Democratic primary election, which was scheduled to take place on March 24, over concerns regarding the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Secretary Raffensperger posted the following on Twitter: “I believe it is necessary and prudent to suspend in-person voting in the Pres Pref Primary, & the local elections associated with them, & resume in-person voting for those elections as part of the already scheduled May 19 Gen Primary.”

In a press release, Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia Nikema Williams said:

