Good news.

Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump tested negative for the coronavirus, the White House announced Saturday evening.

A memo from Sean Conley, the physician to the president, said, “This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative.” The information was released with Trump’s permission, the memo said.

Trump told reporters earlier in the day in the White House briefing room that he took a coronavirus test on Friday night and was awaiting results.

The president began facing questions about taking a test for the coronavirus after it was revealed that an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro with whom Trump came into close contact last weekend later tested positive for COVID-19.

Keep reading…