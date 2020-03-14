Heh.

Via Washington Examiner:

Rep. Matt Gaetz poked fun at former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum after the news broke that he was allegedly found by police too drunk to speak in a hotel room with bags of crystal meth.

“Everyone should respect @AndrewGillum’s privacy as he explains why he was one of three men in a hotel room w 3 bags of meth, too impaired to talk to first responders,” the Republican congressman said on Twitter. “I know what you’re all thinking – this is not very COVID-19 hygienic. #GillumSurge.”

