Everyone should respect @AndrewGillum’s privacy as he explains why he was one of three men in a hotel room w 3 bags of meth, too impaired to talk to first responders.

I know what you’re all thinking – this is not very COVID-19 hygienic. #GillumSurge https://t.co/HVjBDNRlZA

— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 13, 2020