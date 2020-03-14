Everyone should respect @AndrewGillum’s privacy as he explains why he was one of three men in a hotel room w 3 bags of meth, too impaired to talk to first responders.
I know what you’re all thinking – this is not very COVID-19 hygienic. #GillumSurge https://t.co/HVjBDNRlZA
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 13, 2020
Heh.
Rep. Matt Gaetz poked fun at former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum after the news broke that he was allegedly found by police too drunk to speak in a hotel room with bags of crystal meth.
