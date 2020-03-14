Democrats want to panic people into absolute stupidity like this.

Via Townhall:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Saturday said he believes the Wuhan coronavirus is a prime example of why it’s important for the federal government to nationalize “crucial factories and industries.”

According to the Big Apple’s mayor, people can get tested for the virus, but it’s being done on a “priority structure” due to the limited number of tests that are available.

“Here’s the reality. This is a war-like situation. We’re in a wartime scenario with a Mar-a-Lago attitude being used by the federal government. It’s so laid back, and I don’t understand it,” he told MSNBC’s Joy Reid. “By the way, testing. How about ventilators? Where is the federal government making sure our hospitals have the ventilators we’re going to need? Where is the federal government when it comes to surgical masks, getting them distributed? This is a case for a nationalization of crucial factories and industries – literally a nationalization – that could produce the medical supplies to prepare this country for what we need.”

