Just coincidence it’s the same outlet pushing government propaganda about the virus, who encouraged Italians to hug Chinese people in Italy.

This is the journalist turned away from the White House press briefing for having a fever.

He’s from the outlet CGTN—an English language channel that is Chinese owned. pic.twitter.com/lyEbWTU5qn

