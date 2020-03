Should find out in a day or two. He had exposure to at least two Brazilians who later tested positive.

NEW: Pres. Trump says he was tested for COVID-19 after being pressed on whether he would take it after meeting with Brazilian official who reportedly tested positive for the virus. "I decided I should based on the press conference yesterday." https://t.co/kAUWcu0Kk0 pic.twitter.com/XJbBQRdfqY — ABC News (@ABC) March 14, 2020