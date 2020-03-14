Joe Biden’s virtual town hall is experiencing some significant technical difficulties. First questioner said simply: "Mr Biden’s speech was garbled the entire time.”
"Am I live? Can I respond?” Biden asked at one point and, at another: “Am I on camera?"
— Matt Viser (@mviser) March 13, 2020
We brought you a little bit of this last night. But here’s more fun.
Via Twitchy:
Joe Biden held a “virtual town hall” this week, and it was plagued with technical issues and other, oh, interesting issues.
First off, the audio quality wasn’t exactly top notch at points: