It’s reflexive with them at this point.

Via Townhall:

More people will be glued to their television sets as schools and sporting events are being canceled, along with legions of people now being told to work from home. As such, more potential eyeballs could venture into the twisted realms of MSNBC and CNN who are just thirsting for the Wuhan virus death toll to increase and markets to collapse to better the Democrats’ chances of booting Trump from office in 2020. It’s predictable. It’s grotesque. They’ve earned their new title with gusto: enemies of the people.

If Trump does anything, it’s terrible. He can’t win—and he knows that, so he toys with them. And we mock accordingly because they are an insufferable bunch of self-righteous scumbags that are too blinded to their stupidity. I’m sure you’ve noticed that CNN has the Dow Jones ticker when the market is in freefall, but it magically vanished once a rebound begins. Today, the stock market ended with a nice rally of almost 2,000 points nearly wiping away yesterday’s losses, the worst since Black Monday 1987.

