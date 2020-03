Gavin Newsom also praised the administration because they’re getting quick reaction and follow-through. Hell is freezing over.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on New York's drive-through coronavirus mobile testing center: "I want to thank the Vice President and especially the President who facilitated this and moved quickly." pic.twitter.com/jEeCsA6WeF — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) March 13, 2020